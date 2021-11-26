RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 111.61 ($1.46) on Wednesday. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.28 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The stock has a market cap of £309.73 million and a PE ratio of 53.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.82.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($82,309.90).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

