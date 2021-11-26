Rune Market Capitalization Tops $3.77 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $3.77 million and $120,978.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $384.23 or 0.00715345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.72 or 0.07498681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.11 or 1.00178159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 9,813 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

