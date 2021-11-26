Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.56. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

