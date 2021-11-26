Ryanair (LON:RYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.53 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.08 ($0.18), with a volume of 1518986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The company has a market capitalization of £158.91 million and a PE ratio of -24.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.49.

About Ryanair (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

