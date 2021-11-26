Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.96 Million

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce sales of $316.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.80 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $876.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $883.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,195. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.