Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.46

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 13899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

