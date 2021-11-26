SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.38 ($19.75).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €11.98 ($13.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.20. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of €14.49 ($16.47).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

