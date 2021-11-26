Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,898.08 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. bought 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

SAFE stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 96,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,553. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.