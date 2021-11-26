Saito 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.19 Million (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Saito has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Saito has a market cap of $57.51 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

