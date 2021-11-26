Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.53

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.53 and traded as high as $29.00. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 32,658 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

