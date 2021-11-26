Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $672.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,761. The company has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

