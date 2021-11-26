Scharf Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 966,030 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 966,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,021,000. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.27. 264,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,067. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.