Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 829,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $143,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.15. 13,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.