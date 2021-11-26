Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce $6.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.24 billion and the lowest is $6.07 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE SLB opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

