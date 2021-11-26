Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Invests $224,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $364,105,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $51,014,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

