Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.89

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and traded as high as $175.56. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $174.31, with a volume of 477 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

