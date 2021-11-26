Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.12% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,450.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 3,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

