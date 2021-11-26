Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

