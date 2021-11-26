Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.40. 3,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

