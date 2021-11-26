Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $110.41. 5,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,430. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.