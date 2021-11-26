Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.76

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 73210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.