Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

