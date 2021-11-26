Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.58 Million Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.92% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

