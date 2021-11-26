Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.35 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

