Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $370.80.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE SE opened at $286.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.59. SEA has a 1 year low of $173.70 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SEA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

