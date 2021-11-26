SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:SLS opened at C$13.18 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$15.20.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
