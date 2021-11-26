Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SMFR opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87. Sema4 has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

