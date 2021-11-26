Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.