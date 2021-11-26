Serge Saxonov Sells 772 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $114,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

