SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of KO opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

