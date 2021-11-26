SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.07. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

