ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $274.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $929,032.03 and $274.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

