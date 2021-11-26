Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $127.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 7,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,692. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

