Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

