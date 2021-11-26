Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

