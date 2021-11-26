SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,403. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

