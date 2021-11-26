Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $119.65 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.