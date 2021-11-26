Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after buying an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.