Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 12,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 154,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.