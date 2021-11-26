Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Trading Down 3.8%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02. 32,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 19,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.