SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AM3D traded up €0.30 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching €16.30 ($18.52). The stock had a trading volume of 47,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.51. SLM Solutions Group has a 12-month low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a 12-month high of €24.50 ($27.84).

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

