SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.
Shares of AM3D traded up €0.30 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching €16.30 ($18.52). The stock had a trading volume of 47,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.51. SLM Solutions Group has a 12-month low of €12.76 ($14.50) and a 12-month high of €24.50 ($27.84).
About SLM Solutions Group
