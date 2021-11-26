Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce sales of $30.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $118.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 109,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

