Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.