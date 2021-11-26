Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €25.50 at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCGLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($36.93) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

