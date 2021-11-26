Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $10.15 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

