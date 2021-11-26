Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

NYSE:DTC opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.