SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

