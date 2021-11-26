Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $69.48. 7,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

