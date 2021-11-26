SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.32. 641,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,669. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $294.75 and a 52-week high of $365.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day moving average is $348.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.