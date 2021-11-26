SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.