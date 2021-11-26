SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 289,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,837,736 shares.The stock last traded at $71.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

